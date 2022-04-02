Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,533,000 after acquiring an additional 978,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,502,000 after acquiring an additional 331,201 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,039 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,804,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,711,000 after acquiring an additional 783,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,760,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,486,000 after acquiring an additional 78,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG traded up $2.29 on Friday, reaching $155.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,742,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,364,849. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $130.29 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $375.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.73.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.64.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.