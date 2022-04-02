Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $241,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,040.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

Shares of TXN traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.08. 4,631,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,374,210. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $161.04 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.26 and a 200-day moving average of $185.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.