Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) to announce $58.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.35 million and the highest is $60.50 million. Greenlane reported sales of $34.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year sales of $266.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $240.42 million to $295.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $322.20 million, with estimates ranging from $279.81 million to $350.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

GNLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenlane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.26.

NASDAQ:GNLN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.53. 4,195,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,516. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $54.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.24. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $6.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 34,953 shares in the last quarter. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

