Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the February 28th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GBNH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenbrook TMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBNH traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. 178,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Greenbrook TMS has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

