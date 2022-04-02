Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Gravity stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day moving average is $72.61. Gravity has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

Get Gravity alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Gravity during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Gravity during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Gravity by 32.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gravity during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gravity during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.