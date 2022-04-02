Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €23.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($25.27) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GYC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($28.57) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($30.22) price target on Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.08) price target on Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.40 ($27.91) price target on Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €21.50 ($23.63) price target on Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grand City Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.33 ($25.64).

Shares of FRA GYC opened at €18.38 ($20.20) on Wednesday. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($18.25) and a 52 week high of €20.14 ($22.13). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €20.70.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

