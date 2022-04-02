Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) will post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. Goldman Sachs BDC also posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Goldman Sachs BDC.

GSBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,275,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,441,000 after purchasing an additional 113,334 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,023,000 after purchasing an additional 34,886 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $11,876,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 375,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 367,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 108,788 shares in the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 294,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,559. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

