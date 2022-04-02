Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 126,691 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 126,691 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $6,157,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 111,873 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $5,344,173.21.

On Friday, March 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 497,336 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $24,722,572.56.

On Monday, March 21st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,055 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $220,650.75.

On Monday, March 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 65,494 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $2,862,742.74.

On Thursday, January 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,200 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $447,984.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,127,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $5,470,000.00.

NYSE CRC opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.81. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. California Resources had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 317.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 9.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in California Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,001,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $384,436,000 after acquiring an additional 188,664 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in California Resources by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $13,045,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in California Resources by 733.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 124,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 109,709 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRC. TheStreet raised California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America began coverage on California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on California Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

