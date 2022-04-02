Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG – Get Rating) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s earnings. Golden Nugget Online Gaming reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.63). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

NASDAQ:GNOG opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 26,050.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 396,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 395,441 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

