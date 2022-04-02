Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CAO Sells $154,410.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $154,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE GL opened at $100.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.34. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 1.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.57.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

