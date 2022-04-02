Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
GSL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.
Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Global Ship Lease has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $30.02. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.66.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 992.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Global Ship Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
