Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

GSL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Global Ship Lease has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $30.02. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.66.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.58. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $153.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Ship Lease will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 992.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

