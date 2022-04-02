GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,903 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,815 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK opened at $43.89 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $46.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $111.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GSK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

