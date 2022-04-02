GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,675 ($21.94) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.11% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,740 ($22.79) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($24.50) to GBX 1,910 ($25.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.34) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.20) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.65) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,657.29 ($21.71).
Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,656.60 ($21.70) on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,737 ($22.75). The stock has a market cap of £84.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,595.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,549.54.
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (Get Rating)
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.