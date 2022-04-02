GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,675 ($21.94) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,740 ($22.79) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($24.50) to GBX 1,910 ($25.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.34) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.20) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.65) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,657.29 ($21.71).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,656.60 ($21.70) on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,737 ($22.75). The stock has a market cap of £84.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,595.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,549.54.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.09), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($717,709.06). Also, insider Charles Bancroft bought 2,790 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($27.69) per share, for a total transaction of £58,980.60 ($77,260.41). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,805 shares of company stock worth $5,922,542.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

