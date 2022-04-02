Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of GOOD stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.36. The company had a trading volume of 171,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,374. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.33, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average is $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

