Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.67. 8,550,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,248,806. The company has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.