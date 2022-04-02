Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.
Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.67. 8,550,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,248,806. The company has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $74.12.
In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.