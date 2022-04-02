Genuit Group’s (GEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 640 ($8.38) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of GEN traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 492 ($6.44). The company had a trading volume of 249,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,344. Genuit Group has a 52-week low of GBX 440 ($5.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 806 ($10.56). The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 520.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 598.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 8.20 ($0.11) dividend. This is a boost from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.61%. Genuit Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

