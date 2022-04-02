Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

THRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

THRM opened at $72.30 on Thursday. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.55. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $248.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentherm will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 17,502 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 25,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

