Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.000-$7.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.

Shares of GCO opened at $63.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Genesco has a one year low of $43.26 and a one year high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.10 and a 200 day moving average of $63.98.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Genesco will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Genesco in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 357.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 26,132 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 14,184 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 16,306 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

