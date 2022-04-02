General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Bar Harbor Trust Services acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,092,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in General Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 25,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

Shares of GE opened at $92.49 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.36 and its 200-day moving average is $98.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

