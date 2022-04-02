GAP (NYSE:GPS) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00.

GPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on GAP from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GAP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.51.

Get GAP alerts:

NYSE GPS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,214,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,516,498. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.84.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,090 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

About GAP (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.