Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.43.

GLPI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.12. 755,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,099. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average of $46.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.91%. The business had revenue of $298.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.12%.

In other news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,541 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $1,619,024.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,225. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 33,327 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,189,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,867,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 741,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,352,000 after buying an additional 67,194 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

