Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) PT Lowered to $0.80

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Cormark from $1.00 to $0.80 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Galiano Gold from $1.75 to $0.75 in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.10.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Shares of Galiano Gold stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71.

Galiano Gold ( NYSEMKT:GAU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.42). Research analysts forecast that Galiano Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Galiano Gold by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,565,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,834 shares in the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Galiano Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Galiano Gold by 657.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 481,007 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Galiano Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Galiano Gold by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,844,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 171,253 shares in the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galiano Gold (Get Rating)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.