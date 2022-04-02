FY2023 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $2.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.46. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AEM. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James set a C$66.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.91.

TSE:AEM opened at C$79.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.06 billion and a PE ratio of 28.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$69.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.73. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$58.02 and a 52 week high of C$89.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.11%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.21, for a total transaction of C$1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,437,377.08. Also, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$64.23 per share, with a total value of C$205,532.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,872,189.99.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

