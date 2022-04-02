FY2023 Earnings Forecast for HomeStreet, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for HomeStreet in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.65.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.26 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HMST. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $951.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.00. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

In other news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $149,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,997,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 27,061 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after acquiring an additional 204,160 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

