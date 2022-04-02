FY2022 EPS Estimates for BCB Bancorp, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for BCB Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.97 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.93. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BCB Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered BCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $309.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.51. BCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCBP. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

