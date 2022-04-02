FY2022 Earnings Estimate for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Issued By DA Davidson

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.82 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.24. DA Davidson also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $7.85 EPS.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $477.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.
Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $78.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.79 and a 200 day moving average of $81.72. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $93.51.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,991,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,424,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 433.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,164,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,599,000 after purchasing an additional 945,778 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.
East West Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
