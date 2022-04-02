Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Up 28.7% in March

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the February 28th total of 341,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of BHAT stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the second quarter worth $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 321,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 41,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 0.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. develops, produces, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials primarily in China. Its products include AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; Â’Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

