FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Up 3.2%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) shares were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 127,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,129,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FCEL shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. dropped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 4.46.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. The business had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. FuelCell Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

