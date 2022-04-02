FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Update

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the February 28th total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 4,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $104,909.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,592 shares of company stock worth $172,528. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 40,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 24,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $23.10 on Friday. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.16%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

