FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of FSBW traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.92. 13,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,313. The company has a market cap of $250.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.18. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $117,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 342.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

