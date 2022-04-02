FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Short Interest Up 30.3% in March

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the February 28th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $250.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.41. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 27.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $117,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 342.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 251.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSBW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FS Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

FS Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

