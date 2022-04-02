Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,502,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,837. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $53.36.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. The business’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $2,292,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $83,754.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,325 shares of company stock worth $2,910,035.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at about $427,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at about $8,966,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at about $17,076,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at about $17,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.