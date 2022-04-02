Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €36.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($39.56) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €51.00 ($56.04) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($38.46) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($53.85) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.00 ($32.97) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.56 ($46.77).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

FRA:FRE traded down €0.12 ($0.13) on Friday, reaching €33.22 ($36.51). 1,019,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of €33.77 and a 200-day moving average of €36.47. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($66.11) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($87.91).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.