Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.59

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €58.59 ($64.38) and traded as high as €60.34 ($66.31). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €60.00 ($65.93), with a volume of 469,207 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($53.52) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($78.02) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €65.62 ($72.11).

The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion and a PE ratio of 18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of €58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of €58.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

