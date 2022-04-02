Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,270,000 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the February 28th total of 22,670,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $50.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,310 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,049,426 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $43,792,000 after purchasing an additional 89,147 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

