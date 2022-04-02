Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of Freeline Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. 113,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,283. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $15.40.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.
About Freeline Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.