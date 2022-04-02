Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freedom Holding Corp. is a financial services holding company conducting retail financial brokerage, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine and Cyprus. Freedom Holding Corp., formerly knonw as BMB Munai Inc., is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan. “

FRHC stock opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.75. Freedom has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $72.43.

Freedom ( NASDAQ:FRHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $145.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.42 million. Freedom had a return on equity of 82.57% and a net margin of 50.76%. Research analysts expect that Freedom will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRHC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Freedom by 10,469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 206,139 shares in the last quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Freedom in the third quarter valued at about $8,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Freedom by 836.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 32,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Freedom by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 29,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Freedom by 364.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 26,720 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

