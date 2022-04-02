Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $27.93 on Thursday. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.67.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 668,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $8,200,004.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 26,549.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,526,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $75,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,399 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 748.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,213 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $49,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,385 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 64.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,015,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $904,739,000 after purchasing an additional 935,684 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $929,900,000 after purchasing an additional 933,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

