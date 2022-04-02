Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.
Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $27.93 on Thursday. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.67.
In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 668,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $8,200,004.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 26,549.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,526,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $75,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,399 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 748.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,213 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $49,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,385 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 64.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,015,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $904,739,000 after purchasing an additional 935,684 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $929,900,000 after purchasing an additional 933,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
