Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on FC. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE:FC traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.16. 85,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,318. The stock has a market cap of $674.25 million, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $52.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.97.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 798.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 45,698 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Covey (FC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.