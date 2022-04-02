Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.67.

NYSE:FC traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.16. 85,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average is $45.02. The firm has a market cap of $674.25 million, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $52.52.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 133.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 377.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. 55.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

