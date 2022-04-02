Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTAI stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,920. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.94. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.37 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 23.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -91.03%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (Get Rating)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

