Fortis (TSE:FTS) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.07

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$62.07 and last traded at C$61.98, with a volume of 54746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$61.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Fortis from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.12.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.9899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 78.54%.

In related news, Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total transaction of C$1,037,175.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,253 shares in the company, valued at C$822,110.10. Also, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.85, for a total transaction of C$1,217,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,814,408.95. Insiders have sold 78,781 shares of company stock valued at $4,800,615 over the last quarter.

Fortis Company Profile (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

