Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Director Sells C$1,037,175.04 in Stock

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total value of C$1,037,175.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$822,110.10.

Shares of TSE:FTS opened at C$62.73 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of C$54.32 and a 12-month high of C$62.74. The stock has a market cap of C$29.91 billion and a PE ratio of 24.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$59.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.9899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Fortis to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.12.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

