Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $395.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $364.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $342.30.

FTNT stock opened at $339.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $186.19 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.20 and its 200 day moving average is $318.65. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in Fortinet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $3,203,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $367,905,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 297.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

