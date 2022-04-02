Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRTA opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. Forterra has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.70.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20. Forterra had a return on equity of 43.07% and a net margin of 6.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,714,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,549,000 after purchasing an additional 989,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,613,000 after acquiring an additional 157,937 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,016,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,506,000 after acquiring an additional 39,833 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,946,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,858,000 after acquiring an additional 510,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,107,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 236,315 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forterra, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels; precast concrete products, including box culverts, utility vaults, manholes, drainage inlets, and pipe end sections used for roadway and airport drainage, storm water management, utility construction, and water treatment and filtration systems; and architectural panels for buildings, modular railroad crossings, retaining wall and storm water treatment systems, highway noise barriers, and concrete vaults that are used to house dry or wet utilities.

