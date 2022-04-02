Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FWONK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.83.

FWONK opened at $70.08 on Wednesday. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $42.84 and a 12-month high of $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.46 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average of $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Formula One Group by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 53,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

