Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.86.

FMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE FMX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,571. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.37 and a 200 day moving average of $79.36. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $69.53 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

