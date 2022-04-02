Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.86.
FMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
NYSE FMX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,571. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.37 and a 200 day moving average of $79.36. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $69.53 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.
