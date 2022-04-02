FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in FMC by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $179,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $131.13 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $136.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. FMC’s payout ratio is 37.19%.

FMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.93.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

