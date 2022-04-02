Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Short Interest Up 27.7% in March

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,600 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the February 28th total of 319,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 32,153 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 77,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIC traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.19. The stock had a trading volume of 133,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.75. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.39 million during the quarter. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FFIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

