Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 994,100 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 8.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fluent by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 47,809 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Fluent by 50.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 548,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 184,236 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in Fluent in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fluent in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fluent stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $158.68 million, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. Fluent has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $4.49.

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluent will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

